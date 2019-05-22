Mrs. Shirley Wennerstrand of Union Grove celebrated her 90th birthday June 1 with family and friends during an open house in her honor at American Legion Hall in Union Grove.
The former Shirley Bonngard was born on May 30, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn.
She was married to Wallace Wennerstrand in November of 1952. He died in May of 1993.
Mrs. Wennerstrand, a homemaker, volunteered for the Union Grove Food Bank for more than 30 years and still helps with its semi-annual clothing sale. She is also a very active member of the United Methodist Church in Union Grove and attends and helps with many different church activities. Mrs. Wennerstrand has helped with their annual turkey supper for more than 50 years, and still participates and bakes pies for the event.
Mrs. Wennerstrand enjoys traveling, playing cards, cooking and baking. She loves spending time with family, holding the babies and enjoys the energy and antics of the great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Wennerstrand has three children: Gary (Carol) Wennerstrand and Darla Kucharek of Union Grove, and Linda (Steve) Kelsey of Rubicon. She has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
