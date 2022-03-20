Birthday: Wemmert, 95th

Robert "Bob" Wemmert of Racine will celebrate his 95th birthday during a small family gathering.

He was born on March 14, 1927, in Racine.

Wemmert was married to Caroline Orttel on Feb. 12, 1948, in Racine. She died on June 30, 2012.

Wemmert retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of service. While working at the post office, he also worked part time for Smitty's Radio Service. After retiring from the post office he worked for BMO (M&I) for a period of time where he retired and then went back to work for them again. After a final retirement from BMO, Wemmert went to work for Referee Magazine as their “transportation specialist,” retiring in 2019.

Wemmert “tried" his hand at golf, volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels, sang in the St. Joseph’s Choir, ushered for the Racine Theatre Guild and was the past president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. During his free time he enjoys working crossword puzzles and word searches.

Wemmert is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He has six children: Katherine Wemmert, Barbara (Jim) Hyttel, Sharon Lewis, Nancy LaRue, Robert (Nancy) and Julie (Quinton) Vincent, all of Racine. Wemmert has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0