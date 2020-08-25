Birthday: Weidner, 90th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Shirley Weidner of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 3 and 5 by spending time with family at a cookout and catching up with those she loves.

The former Shirley Rubach was born on Sept. 3, 1930, in Genoa, Ill.

When Weidner was 10 years old her family moved to Racine due to her father's job.

She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years and St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years. Mrs. Weidner was passionate about making a difference in healthcare and taking care of those in need.

She enjoys spending time with her family and watching the Green Bay Packers. Mrs. Weidner loved traveling to New Orleans and taking part in Mardi Gras festivities.

She is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Weidner has six children: Linda Weidner and Paul (Kristine) of Mount Pleasant; Rhonda (Dorian) Weronke of Popple River; Tom of Racine; Skip (Stephanie) of Waterford; and the late Jeff Weidner. She has seven grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0