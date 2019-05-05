Mrs. Joyce E. Weber of 1916 Wisconsin Ave. celebrated her 95th birthday April 24 at a family dinner in her honor at her daughter's house in Cobb.
The former Joyce E. Hanson was born on April 24, 1924, in Eau Claire. She moved to Racine at age 3.
She was married to Bernard Weber on April 5, 1947. He died on Feb. 14, 2000.
Mrs. Weber was employed in the offices of many historic Racine companies such as Hamilton Beach Co., S.C. Johnson and Rainfair Inc. She last worked for one year as an educational assistant at Goodland Elementary School, retiring in 1977, when she became a grandmother.
Mrs. Weber worships at Racine Bible Church where she is a member.
She enjoys creative writing and when she was 88 her children's poetry book, "Wishing in the Wind," was published. One of her adult grandsons was the illustrator.
Mrs. Weber has two daughters: Connie (Roger) Gerber of Cobb and Colleen (John) Dorsey of Racine. Mrs. Weber has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
