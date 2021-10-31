Birthday: Waltenberger, 100th

Mrs. Dorothy Waltenberger of Racine celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 30 during a small celebration in Pleasant Prairie with her children, grandchildren, sister Ramona and brother Bill.

The former Dorothy Stanek was born on Oct. 28, 1921, in Elroy. She came to the Racine area in the 1940s.

Dorothy was married to George Waltenberger on Nov. 23, 1940, in Madison. He died on Nov. 12, 1979.

Mrs. Waltenberger was an outstanding baker of pies, cakes and cookies for holiday gatherings and all family events. She loved travel including trips to Europe, New York, Washington, Hawaii, Las Vegas and a two-week RV trip out west, as well as just going for rides. Mrs. Waltenberger enjoys spending winters with her children in Florida.

She was previously employed at Turnstyle, Western Publishing Co. Inc. and finally retiring from Twin Disc Inc. where she made many friends.

Mrs. Waltenberger is a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She has three children: Janice (Michael) Kutschera of The Villages, Fla.; and Jane (William) Muzenski and John (Kathie) of Racine. She has 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Family was and is the most important part of Dorothy’s long life. She always enjoys birthday celebrations, holidays and any family get-together. Dorothy is well known for her kindness, unselfishness, devotion to family, wit and wonderful smile.

