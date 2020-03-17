Birthday: Wallace, 90th

Mrs. Frances P. Wallace of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 90th birthday April 2 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Joe Caminiti of Mount Pleasant.

The former Frances P. Simonds was born on April 2, 1930, in Yorkville.

She was married to Russell Wallace on Jan. 9, 1954, in St. John Nepomuk Church, where she is still a member.

He died on Dec. 1, 2000.

Mrs. Wallace was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. in the 1950s and retired from Petersen Manufacturing in 1992.

She is a member of the St. John Nepomuk Christian Mother’s Craft Club and volunteers at St. John’s Bohemian Fest. Mrs. Wallace enjoys babysitting her great-grandchildren, doing puzzles, making rice krispy treats, baking Christmas cookies and eating pizza .

She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

