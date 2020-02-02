Birthday: Tryba, 90th
Birthday: Tryba, 90th

Mrs. Veronica Tryba of Mount Pleasant will celebrate her 90th birthday during an open house with family and friends at Roma Lodge in March.

The former Veronica Stublaski was born on Feb. 2, 1930.

She was married to Ernest Tryba on May 20, 1950, at St. Sebastian Church in Sturtevant. He died on May 12, 2018.

Mrs. Tryba was a housewife until 1968, and then was employed by Dremel Manufacturing in Racine, retiring in 1984.

Her three children are: Linda (Rick) Vanderhoef of Racine; Lyle (Sue) Tryba of Racine; Leslie (Jan) Tryba of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mrs. Tryba has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She enjoys sewing, crocheting, knitting and casino adventures. She also enjoys watching and visiting as many of her great-grandchildren’s sporting events and celebrations as she can.

