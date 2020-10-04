Birthday: Tobin, 90th

Mrs. Audrey Tobin of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 90th birthday Oct. 4 with family.

The former Audrey Ferguson was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D.

She was married to Joseph J. Tobin on June 10, 1954, in Mitchell. He died in November of 2013.

Mrs. Tobin graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota with a teaching degree. She was a school teacher for 10 years and after having her second child she became a homemaker. Then, in 1978, she worked for Norco Manufacturing until she retired in 2004.

Mrs. Tobin came to the Racine area in 1967.

Her hobbies include flower gardening and bridge clubs. During her world travels she has visited many European countries including Italy and Germany, as well as Australia, New Zealand and Alaska.

Mrs. Tobin is a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church and the Sertoma Club.

She has three children: Sona Thomas of Mount Pleasant, Debbie (Merle) Bodmer of Caledonia and Colleen (Dave) Voves of Mukwonago. Mrs. Tobin has five grandchildren.

