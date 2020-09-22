Birthday: Taskinen, 100th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Phoebe C. Taskinen of Lakeshore at Siena in Caledonia will celebrate her 100th birthday Sept. 27.

The former Phoebe Schilling was born on Sept. 27, 1920, in Marion.

She was married to Roy W. Taskinen on Sept. 27, 1941, in Pella, Wis., in the pastor's home. Roy died on Oct. 20, 2009.

Mrs. Taskinen came to the Racine area in 1952.

She was a hairdresser in Shawano, and worked at Racine Dry Goods, Zayre's and Deluxe Beauty Shop in Racine. Mrs. Taskinen also worked at Wingspread as a caterer with her dear friend Gerry.

She is an avid reader and enjoys the Journal Times' daily crossword puzzle, Jeopardy and Milwaukee Brewers baseball. She enjoyed traveling to Bowling Green, Fla., where their trailer was located, and bus trips to shows and casinos. Mrs. Taskinen enjoys playing cards and bingo, and has kept journals for more than 30 years.

She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Taskinen has two children: Carol Ann (Carl) Wondra of Racine, and the late Dale Andrea (the late Robert Bonn). She has three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great -great-grandchildren (with another due in January).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0