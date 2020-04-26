Birthday: Taleck, 100th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delilah "Dolly" Sipher Taleck of Racine is joining the growing number of centenarians by celebrating her 100th birthday today. A celebration will be held at a later date.

The former Delilah Phillips was born on May 3, 1920, in Hibbing, Minn. She was the second of nine children.

Her family moved to Sturtevant in 1937 at which time Taleck enrolled in Racine Continuation Business School.

Taleck was employed as a claim specialist for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 1961. She was also a crossing guard for the City of Racine and worked at Jacobson Manufacturing Co. In retirement, Taleck was employed part time at Shaw's Jewelry.

Boating on Lake Michigan was a favorite family activity. Taleck spent many hours on the Fifth Street beach and in 1954 she became a charter member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club.

Taleck enjoys traveling and spent winters in Arizona. In 2010, she moved to Sun City, Ariz., and lived there until 2017 when she returned to Racine. Taleck loves chocolate and remembers paying 3 cents for a Hershey candy bar. She thinks the automatic washer and dryer were the greatest inventions.