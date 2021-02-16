Birthday: Szambelan, 100th

Racine Dominican Sister Esther Szambelan (Sister John Bosco) celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Siena Center.

Szambelan was born on Feb. 27, 1921, in Detroit, Mich. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montreal in 1947, a bachelor’s of education from Dominican College in Racine in 1962 and a master of science in teaching from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1971.

Szambelan has been a liturgical musician all her life. She taught music in schools throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, including St. Rita School in Racine, where she was a teacher and principal. Szambelan is a gifted pianist and spent the last part of her career as a music teacher, organist and music director for parishes in both Wisconsin and Michigan. She also started the Sisters Orchestra, which played in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Racine.

Since 1993, Szambelan has lived at Siena Center in Caledonia, the Dominican motherhouse, continuing with music lessons and volunteering. This year, she will celebrate her 80th anniversary as a Dominican sister.

Szambelan is always very welcoming and helps those around her in many ways. She also enjoys gardening in her free time.

