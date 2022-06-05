Birthday: Suprak, 100th

Suprak, 100th

Mrs. Cecelia P. Suprak of Franksville celebrated her 100th birthday during celebrations with immediate family April 20 and 23. A celebration with family and friends from around the country was held June 4 at the Caledonia Historical Society Village.

The former Cecelia P. Czachorowski was born on April 20, 1922, in Racine.

She was married to Peter Suprak on Aug. 22, 1942, in Racine. He died on Jan. 2, 1978.

During World War II, while her husband served in the U.S. Army, Mrs. Suprak worked many unique jobs such as delivering milk and sewing parachutes. She was a stay-at-home mother and spouse. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Suprak was employed by Surgitec and made many lifelong friendships.

Mrs. Suprak has volunteered with many organizations through the years including Toys for Tots and the Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps. She enjoys quilting, sewing, knitting, baking and gardening.

Mrs. Suprak has been a member of St. Rita and St. Joseph Catholic churches.

She has two sons, Paul of Racine and Larry of Wausau. Mrs. Suprak also has two special daughters-in-law, Maggie and Sandy. She is a treasured grandmother of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; spending countless time teaching them to bake, make pierogi, potato sausage and to fish. Mrs. Suprak has shared stories and made many memories throughout their lives.

