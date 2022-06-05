 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday: Suprak, 100th

  • 0
Cecelia Suprak

Suprak

Suprak, 100th

Mrs. Cecelia P. Suprak of Franksville celebrated her 100th birthday during celebrations with immediate family April 20 and 23. A celebration with family and friends from around the country was held June 4 at the Caledonia Historical Society Village.

The former Cecelia P. Czachorowski was born on April 20, 1922, in Racine.

She was married to Peter Suprak on Aug. 22, 1942, in Racine. He died on Jan. 2, 1978.

During World War II, while her husband served in the U.S. Army, Mrs. Suprak worked many unique jobs such as delivering milk and sewing parachutes. She was a stay-at-home mother and spouse. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Suprak was employed by Surgitec and made many lifelong friendships.

Mrs. Suprak has volunteered with many organizations through the years including Toys for Tots and the Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps. She enjoys quilting, sewing, knitting, baking and gardening.

People are also reading…

Mrs. Suprak has been a member of St. Rita and St. Joseph Catholic churches.

She has two sons, Paul of Racine and Larry of Wausau. Mrs. Suprak also has two special daughters-in-law, Maggie and Sandy. She is a treasured grandmother of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; spending countless time teaching them to bake, make pierogi, potato sausage and to fish. Mrs. Suprak has shared stories and made many memories throughout their lives.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Wray, 101st

Birthday: Wray, 101st

Mrs. Ada Wray of Racine will celebrate her 101st birthday at home with five generations of family.

Birthday: Roshar, 101st

Birthday: Roshar, 101st

Mrs. Charlotte Roshar of Racine will celebrate her 101st birthday with family, her many friends and neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News