Birthday: Steinhoff, 90th

Fidelis C. Steinhoff of Union Grove celebrated his 90th birthday with his family at an Easter egg hunt and on his birthday during a cookout with his children.

Steinhoff was born on April 24, 1931, in Racine.

He was married to Patricia L. St. Martin on Jan. 30, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Steinhoff served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. He and his son Art went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in May of 2015.

Steinhoff was a die caster working for Racine Die Casting and then Stroh Precision Die Casting in Wauwatosa, retiring in 1998.

He is a beekeeper who sells his honey at local farmer's markets and businesses. Steinhoff enjoys gardening, is a member of the Milwaukee and Belle City Jim Beam Clubs, and was a 4-H leader for 50 years. He also raised rabbits and was a national rabbit judge for 50 years.

Steinhoff and his wife have traveled to all 50 U.S. states and all of the Canadian provinces.

Steinhoff is a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove.

He and his wife have six children: Denise (Mark) Bieneman and Art (Colleen) of Burlington; Mary (Pete) Bergsma of Lake Geneva; Nancy Gruber (Al Augustine) of Racine; Lois Lathrop (Wayne Koski) of Union Grove; and Fidelis C. II (Esther) of Danville, Iowa. Steinhoff has 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

