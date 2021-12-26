Birthday: Steinhoff, 90th

Mrs. Patricia Louise Steinhoff of Union Grove will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 1 during a gathering with family and friends at home.

The former Patricia St. Martin was born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Racine.

She was married to Fidelis Clem Steinhoff on Jan. 30, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He died on Oct. 10, 2021.

Mrs. Steinhoff was employed by the Southern Wisconsin Center for 36 years, retiring on July 9, 1995.

She is a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove.

She is a member of the Ruby Red Hats of Union Grove, a canasta group, discussion group and the Belle City Jim Beam Club. Mrs. Steinhoff volunteered baking for her church and for the Veterans Home in Union Grove. She was involved with Yorkville 4-H as a leader and volunteer, and enjoys flower and vegetable gardening and crocheting. Mrs. Steinhoff traveled to all 50 states and Canada with her family.

She said she has a lovely family. Her six children are: Denise (Mark) Bieneman and Art (Colleen) of Burlington; Mary (Pete) Bergsma of Springfield; Nancy (Al Augustine) Gruber of Racine; Lois (Wayne Koski) Lathrop of Union Grove; and Fidelis C. II (Esther) of Danville, Iowa. Mrs. Steinhoff has 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

