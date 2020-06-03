Birthday: Stachow, 95th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mrs. Lorraine Stachow of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday at her son's house at a later date.

The former Lorraine Bednar was born on June 19, 1925.

She married Felix Stachow on Feb. 2, 1946, at Holy Name Catholic Church. He died on Aug. 21, 2015.

Mrs. Stachow was a stay-at-home mother but was very active with school, church and her family. She loved to sew and was a very accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed other crafts.

Mrs. Stachow and her husband enjoyed watching their grandchildren play sports, and took them to Hardee's and the Dollar Tree often.

Mrs. Stachow and her best friend Mary Ericson loved to travel, especially to casinos.

She is a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Mrs. Stachow has four children, 11 grandchildren, 17 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

