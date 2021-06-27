 Skip to main content
Birthday: Speck, 90th
Mrs. Lillian Speck of Caledonia will celebrate her 90th birthday by going out to dinner with her family.

The former Lillian Crimi was born on June 25, 1931, to Umberto and Salvatrice Crimi in Milwaukee.

After high school she worked as a secretary at Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and met many lifelong friends. She and her sister, Ida, were known as the Crimi Cones singing at company functions.

Lillian was married to John Speck on Nov. 18, 1950, in Milwaukee. He died on Feb. 28, 2002, after more than 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Speck was a foster mother taking care of several infants. When her children were older, she was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Methodist Manor Nursing Home in Milwaukee and handled her patients with love and care.

Mrs. Speck loved meeting monthly with her former Harley co-workers, knitting and flower arranging. She also loved going out to dinner, dancing and going to festivals with her husband.

Mrs. Speck grew up and lived in Milwaukee most of her life and recently moved to Racine to be closer to her daughter.

She is described by her family as a wonderful mother and grandmother; her children and grandchildren have always been her first priority. She also loved her dogs, Baby and Buffy.

Mrs. Speck has two children: John Speck of Milwaukee and Vicki (Dale) Barke of Racine. She has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“I have had a wonderful life” is Mrs. Speck’s favorite quote.

