Birthday: Speck, 90th

Mrs. Lillian Speck of Caledonia will celebrate her 90th birthday by going out to dinner with her family.

The former Lillian Crimi was born on June 25, 1931, to Umberto and Salvatrice Crimi in Milwaukee.

After high school she worked as a secretary at Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and met many lifelong friends. She and her sister, Ida, were known as the Crimi Cones singing at company functions.

Lillian was married to John Speck on Nov. 18, 1950, in Milwaukee. He died on Feb. 28, 2002, after more than 50 years of marriage.

Mrs. Speck was a foster mother taking care of several infants. When her children were older, she was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Methodist Manor Nursing Home in Milwaukee and handled her patients with love and care.

Mrs. Speck loved meeting monthly with her former Harley co-workers, knitting and flower arranging. She also loved going out to dinner, dancing and going to festivals with her husband.

Mrs. Speck grew up and lived in Milwaukee most of her life and recently moved to Racine to be closer to her daughter.