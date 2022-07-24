Birthday: Spalla, 90th

Herbert "Herb" Spalla of Racine is celebrating his 90th birthday with family as they are able to gather throughout the year.

He was born on May 21, 1932, in Eastman, and came to the Racine area in 1960.

Spalla was married to the former Eva Sandvick on April 16, 1955, in LaCrosse. She died on July 3, 2021.

Spalla served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. He was on a destroyer in the North Atlantic during the Cold War.

Spalla was employed by Ladish Co. in Cudahy for 33 years, retiring in 1989.

He is involved with Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Spalla is a Civil War gun expert and enjoyed golfing, antiquing and restoring furniture. He has many dear friends that he considers family. He enjoys spending time with them at DeRango's, meeting with fellow veterans at Piggly Wiggly and visiting with his neighbors where he lives at Lake Oaks.

Spalla has five children: Herb (Heidi) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Bryan of Yorktown, Va.; Greg (Carin) of Seymour, Ind.; Eva (Luke) Kostal of Hart, Mich.; and Elizabeth (Paul) Nowak of Racine. He has 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.