Birthday: Sohr, 100th

Harland R. Sohr of 301 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends during an open house in his honor from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at his residence.

Sohr was born on March 1, 1920, in Racine.

He was married to his first wife, Dorothy Rehder, for 72 years before she died in 2011.

He was married to Susan Gorsiski on June 9, 2012, in Racine.

Sohr, a World War II veteran, was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 30 years.

He built four houses in his lifetime and enjoyed traveling around the world.

Sohr, a Florida snow bird, is a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

He has two children and three step-children: Deborah (Alan) Wentzell of Waterford; Richard (Sharon) Sohr of Burlington; and Brande (Jeremy) Fugarino, Jon Gorsiski and Dustin Gorsiski, all of Racine. Sohr has three grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

