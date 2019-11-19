Birthday: Sepenski, 100th
Birthday: Sepenski, 100th

Loraine Sepenski

Sepenski

Mrs. Loraine Sepenski of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 10 with family and friends at a luncheon in her honor at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The former Loraine Schuetta was born in Racine on Nov. 12, 1919, to Joseph and Mary Schuetta.

She spent her childhood in Raymond Center, attended county schools and furthered her education in Chicago.

Mrs. Sepenski joined the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 7, 1943, and served for two years in the instrument flying department at Luke Field, Ariz.

Loraine was married to Tony Sepenski on April 11, 1970, at St. Edward Catholic Church. He died Feb. 27, 1993.

Mrs. Sepenski was employed by Oster Manufacturing Co. until they relocated. She then worked for J.I. Case Co, retiring in July of 1982.

Mrs. Sepenski maintains her own condo where she is still active. She was an avid golfer and enjoys watching the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mrs. Sepenski is a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

