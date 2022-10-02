Birthday: Senzig, 90th

Mrs. Adoree M. Senzig of Caledonia will celebrate her 90th birthday party during a private birthday party with family and friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at 7442 Seven Mile Road.

The former Adoree M. Larson was born on Oct. 6, 1932, in Mauston.

She was married to Donald J. Senzig on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. He died on July 3, 2003.

Mrs. Senzig was employed by the Racine Unified School District as an educational assistant and lunch supervisor. She also worked as a cashier at Kohl’s Department Store.

Mrs. Senzig is a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia.

She was on the Racine Unified School District School Board for four years, and was the Caddy Vista PTA president, Racine PTA Council president and Wisconsin PTA Council vice president. She was a Caddy Vista Boy and Girl scout leader, secretary of the Caddy Vista Foundation, CCD teacher and poll worker.

Mrs. Senzig, a cancer survivor, sings in the St. Louis Catholic Church Choir and has done so for more than 50 years. She crochets prayer shawls for the church and baby hats and blankets for Maddie’s Memories. Mrs. Senzig’s hobbies include gardening, sewing, quilting and family genealogy. She is a dressmaker and sewed pajamas and nightgowns for her grandchildren for years. Mrs. Senzig helps with church mailings, is on the prayer chain and worked at the church food pantry.

She has eight children: Donald (Dorothy Dean) of Milwaukee; Vickie (Bob) Elliott of Caledonia; Robert (Barb) of Germantown; Rita (Eddie) Higbee of Puyallup, Wash.; Susan (Chuck) Malone of Oak Creek; Walter (Chris) of South Milwaukee; Margaret (Jim) Skovera of Racine; and Jack (Camie) of Adams. Mrs. Senzig has 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.