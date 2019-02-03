Try 1 month for 99¢
Mrs. Caroline Seeger

Seeger

Mrs. Caroline "Carrie" Seeger of 57 Illinois St. celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 9 during a grand party in her honor with family and friends at Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant.

The former Caroline Bower was born on Feb. 6, 1919, in Paris, Wis.

She married Hap Seeger on Nov. 30, 1941, in Sturtevant. He died on Oct. 30, 1985.

Mrs. Seeger owned and operated Golf Bowl in Mount Pleasant until 1959.

She is a member of the Racine Bowling Hall of Fame and the Golfing Hall of Fame.

Her secret to longevity is a vodka martini each day at 5 p.m.

Mrs. Seeger is a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

She has three children: Carol Kochanski of Racine, Harold "Butch" of Lake Tomahawk and Bev (Bob) Sweet of Rome, Wis. Mrs. Seeger has 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments