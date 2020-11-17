Birthday: Scott, 95th

Mrs. Mary Scott of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday Nov. 25 with family.

The former Mary Mercier was born on Nov. 25, 1925, in Rice Lake. She came to the Racine area in 1945.

Mary was married to Robert Scott on June 21, 1986, in Holy Trinity Church. He died on Oct. 22, 2009.

Mrs. Scott was employed by Mamco Corp. for 30 years, retiring in 1985.

She enjoys watching the Green Bay Packers, knitting, and vegetable and flower gardening (especially her tomatoes).

Mrs. Scott is a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister, greeter and fish fry volunteer. She was also a Eucharistic minister at Ascension, a Hospice Grief Cycle volunteer and a member of the Christian Mother's Club.

Mrs. Scott has two daughters and two step-children: Judi (Bruce) Ekman of Racine and Susan (Jeff) DeGroot of Pleasant Prairie, and Sandra (Jim) Olson and Randy (Kathy) Scott of Racine. Mrs. Scott has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

