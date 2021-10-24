Birthday: Scott, 100th

Mrs. Frances Scott of Racine celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 23 with family and friends during a party in her honor at Crystal Bay Senior Apartments.

The former Frances D'Acquisto was born on Oct. 22, 1921, in Solanto, Sicily, Italy. She came to the Racine area at age 1.

Frances was married to Roman Scott on Aug. 4, 1951, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He died on Sept. 25, 2003.

Mrs. Scott was employed by Young Radiator Co. in the 1940s; was a teacher at Stephen Bull School in the 1950s; was the Racine Unified School District editor in the 1970s; and was the bookkeeper for the family business, Sheridan Auto Sales and Service, from 1950 to 1980.

Mrs. Scott credits her longevity and vitality to 53 years of international folk dancing.

She's also been active with the Racine Interfaith Coalition, US/USSR Friendship Society and the Parents Helpline.

Mrs. Scott is a member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.

She has four children: Alan (Deidre) of Chicago; Andrea Scott of Montclair, N.J.; and Lisa Scott (Gerald) Ptacek and Maria Scott of Racine. Mrs. Scott has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0