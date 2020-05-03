Birthday: Schwarm, 90th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sherwood Schwarm of The Villages, Fla. (formerly of Racine), will celebrate his 90th birthday during a family gathering at a later date. An Alaskan cruise with his children and their spouses was planned for July but, under the circumstances, it has been canceled.

Schwarm was born on May 9, 1930, in Racine.

He was married to Mary Jane Bentz on Feb. 5, 1949, in Racine. She died Oct. 17, 2016.

Schwarm started with City of Racine in the Department of Public Works in 1951. He transferred to the Parks department in 1970 and worked there until retirement in 1988.

Schwarm always stayed busy. With eight children, he was always fixing something. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity in Racine and in Florida, and belongs to the Wisconsin Club in Florida. Just in the past few years he gave up riding his bicycle but still golfs, plays bocce and sheepshead. Whenever Schwarm celebrated his birthday, he rode that many miles in a day on his bicycle around The Villages. The last time was 80 miles on his 80th birthday.

Schwarm is a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, where he is an usher. He was a member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church in Racine.

Schwarm's children are: Jackie (Tom) Oettinger of Racine; Kirt (Lynn) of Grand Chute; Joni (Paul) Brock of Rathdrum, Idaho; Kevin ( Susan) of Libertyville, Ill.; Ken ( Susan) of Puyallup, Wash.; Kyle ( Susan) of Madison; Jill ( Steve ) Hrycay of Janesville; and the late Jeri Lynn (Joe) Chaves. Schwarm has 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

