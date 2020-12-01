Birthday: Scholzen, 90th

Mrs. Lucille E. Scholzen of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday Nov. 30. She was honored with a celebratory drive-by Nov. 29 and a special dinner prepared for her.

The former Lucille E. Willems was born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Kenosha.

She was married to Richard G. Scholzen On Oct. 15, 1949, in Holy Name Catholic Church. He died on Jan. 20, 2005.

Mrs. Scholzen was a dedicated wife and stay-at-home mother, and enjoys spending time with her family. Her hobbies include flower and vegetable gardening, canning, baking and embroidery. Mrs. Scholzen also enjoys rummage sales, bingo, seasonal window decorating, and traveling to Wendover and Las Vegas.

She has been a member of Holy Name and St. Edward Catholic churches.

Mrs. Scholzen has 10 children: Judith (Aaron) Morse, Daniel (Sandra), Virginia Scholzen, James (Anne Brown), Patricia Kunicki, and Richard Jr., all of Racine; Joseph (Debbie) of Lake Geneva; Paul (Heidi) of Elmwood Park; George (Lisa Meyer) of Burlington; and the late MaryAnn (the late Randy) Holbus.

Mrs. Scholzen has 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

