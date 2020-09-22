Birthday: Saito, 90th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Kuniko Saito of 9331 Florence Drive celebrated her 90th birthday Sept. 23 at home with family.

The former Kuniko Hayasaka was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Yomoyashki village, Yamagata Prefecture, Japan.

She was married to Shiro Saito on April 15, 1975, in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. He died in 2008.

Mrs. Saito was employed by Toshiba for 10 years, retiring in April of 1995.

Mrs. Saito moved to the Racine area in 2007.

She enjoys gardening and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Mrs. Saito is a member of Soka Gakkai International.

She has two children: Keiko Yasuno of Nodashi, Japan, and Eiko (Brian) Johnson of Racine. Mrs. Saito has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

