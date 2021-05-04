Birthday: Saeger, 90th

Frank Saeger of Union Grove celebrated his 90th birthday Jan. 30 at a party in his honor at Old Settlers Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Saeger was born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Merrill. He came to the Racine County area in 1960.

Saeger, a Korean War veteran, served in the U.S. Army for four years.

He was married to Eryica Poleceke on Nov. 22, 1993, in Milwaukee. She died on Nov. 10, 2003.

Saeger was employed by SC Johnson Wax as a forklift driver for 33 years, retiring in 1993.

He enjoys yard work, traveling and watching sports, and is an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

At times Saeger visits Calvary Memorial Church.

He has three children: Jeff (the late Kathy) of Sturtevant, Rhonda (Jeff) LeAnna of Red Granite; and Linda (Joe) Callewaert of Raymond. Saeger has nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0