 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Saeger, 90th
0 comments

Birthday: Saeger, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Saeger

Saeger

Frank Saeger of Union Grove celebrated his 90th birthday Jan. 30 at a party in his honor at Old Settlers Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Saeger was born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Merrill. He came to the Racine County area in 1960.

Saeger, a Korean War veteran, served in the U.S. Army for four years.

He was married to Eryica Poleceke on Nov. 22, 1993, in Milwaukee. She died on Nov. 10, 2003.

Saeger was employed by SC Johnson Wax as a forklift driver for 33 years, retiring in 1993.

He enjoys yard work, traveling and watching sports, and is an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

At times Saeger visits Calvary Memorial Church.

He has three children: Jeff (the late Kathy) of Sturtevant, Rhonda (Jeff) LeAnna of Red Granite; and Linda (Joe) Callewaert of Raymond. Saeger has nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News