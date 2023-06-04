Related to this story

Birthday: Rehberg, 100th

Mrs. Elaine Rehberg of Lake Geneva will observe her 100th birthday May 25. She will celebrate with a small private family gathering at her hom…

Birthday: Wray, 102nd

Mrs. Ada Wray of Racine will celebrate her 102nd birthday at home with five generations of family, laughter and fun.