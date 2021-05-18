 Skip to main content
Birthday: Roshar, 100th
Birthday: Roshar, 100th

Charlotte Roshar

Roshar

Mrs. Charlotte Roshar of Racine will celebrate her 100th birthday with family, her many friends and neighbors.

The former Charlotte Groenke was born on May 30, 1921, in Racine.

She was married to Louis Roshar on April 10, 1948. He died in 1973. Louis was Racine assistant city attorney from 1962 to 1973.

Mrs. Roshar was a secretary for her husband before she married him and after his death she was employed as a secretary at Gordon Maier Accounting.

Mrs. Roshar loves to read her Bible, gardening, playing bridge, knitting, embroidery, cooking, baking, entertaining, helping her neighbors and driving her car. She also enjoyed many years of traveling and bowling and was often acknowledged in The Journal Times for bowling a perfect game. Mrs. Roshar is great at "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" and loves "Antiques Roadshow."

She is a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Roshar is the mother of three children: Peggy (Don) Kirchner of Appleton; Janet Roshar of Wayzata, Minn.; and the late Mike (Millie of New Berlin) Roshar. She has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Roshar has lived through two pandemics. She has been a widow for 50 years and has maintained and remained living in her home.

Mrs. Roshar's secret to longevity: "Pray, remain active, stay positive and be thankful for your blessings."

