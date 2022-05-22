Birthday: Rogers, 90th

Rogers, 90th

Roy Rogers of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday today with his family.

Rogers was born on May 22, 1932, in Cameron, Wis. He moved to Racine in 1957.

Rogers was married to Helen Summers on May 30, 1959, in Kenosha. She died on Dec. 24, 2021.

Rogers was employed by Racine Truck & Equipment for 33 years and then for Milwaukee Metro until he was 83 years old.

Rogers enjoys hunting, playing cribbage and eating out at Culver’s.

He has three children: Kathleen (Mark) Demet of Racine, David (Robin) of Kenosha and the late Robbie Rogers.

Rogers has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

