Birthday: Ripley, 90th

Jean K. Ripley of 3950 N. Main St. will celebrate her 90th birthday Jan. 4 with her family at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lisa Ripley.

The former Jean K. Trimberger was born on Jan. 4, 1930, in Burlington.

She was employed by the Bank of Elmwood for many years and in the banking industry in Dallas, Texas. She retired in 2004.

Ripley was a volunteer for Amvets in Dallas and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Racine.

She is member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Ripley has three sons: Mark of Dallas, Scott (Lisa) of Franksville and Todd (Jenny) of Racine. She has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

