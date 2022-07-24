Birthday: Ripley, 95th

Leroy "Lee" Ripley of Mount Pleasant celebrated his 95th birthday July 17 at home with his daughter in Mukwonago.

Ripley was born on July 17, 1927, in Racine. He is a 1945 Park High School graduate.

Ripley was a packaging engineer with the U.S. Navy Seabees for two years. He went on the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight on June 2, 2012, with his daughter, Pam Kangas.

Ripley was married to Charlene Sandusky-Kangas on Dec. 27, 1983, in Racine.

He was employed by SC Johnson Wax for 37 years, retiring in 1984.

Ripley enjoys golfing, vacationing at Fence Lake, vacations at the condo in Daytona Beach and family gatherings

He is a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.

Ripley has 12 children: Mark Ripley of Dallas, Texas; Scott (Lisa) Ripley, Todd (Jenny) Ripley, Terri Robinson and Scott Kangas, all of Racine; Pam Kangas of Mukwonago; Kim Kangas and Kelli Kangas of Menomonee Falls; Tom Kangas of Osteen, Fla; Ken (Shannon) Kangas of Sturtevant; Marni (Ben) Griffiths of Whispering Pines, NC.; and the late Sherri Kangas. Ripley has 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He is described by his children as a wonderful dad who is loving, caring, witty, respectable and a real gentleman.