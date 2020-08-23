 Skip to main content
Birthday: Remer, 90th
Mrs. Betty Remer of Burlington will celebrate her 90th birthday Aug. 29 with her immediate family.

The former Elizabeth L. Daniels was born on Aug. 29, 1930, at home in Brighton. She is the youngest of the 10 children of Henry and Rose Daniels.

One of Mrs. Remer’s fondest memories is at the age of 18 when she worked for the Jim and Marge Murphy family. They would spend summers at Browns Lake and winter in the City of Burlington.

Betty was married to Francis “Oscar” Remer on Sept. 20, 1951, at Holy Name Church.

Long Lake in the Town of Burlington became their family home. The Remers were owners of a tree farm in a rural Wisconsin community and also a game and fishing lodge in Canada.

Oscar died on July 6, 1976, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

After Oscar’s death, Mrs. Remer was asked by the Rev. Bob Gosma to work for him and the staff at the St. Mary Immaculate Conception rectory. She retired after devotedly working for 27 years.

Mrs. Remer continues to be a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoys playing cards, cooking, reading and gardening.

Mrs. Remer was an avid golfer and traveler, and appreciates visits from family and friends.

Mrs. Remer has three daughters: Ruth (Jerry) DeLay and Irene (Jim) Straube of Burlington, and Mary Meilton of Kitty Hawk, N.C. She has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

