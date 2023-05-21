Mrs. Elaine Rehberg of Lake Geneva will observe her 100th birthday May 25. She will celebrate with a small private family gathering at her home on Lake Como in Walworth County.

The former Elaine Legge was born on May 25, 1923, in Racine.

She was married to Jack Rehberg on Oct. 12, 1947, in Kenosha. He died on Jan. 8, 2018.

Mrs. Rehberg enjoyed a career as a teacher, graduating from Racine County Normal School in Union Grove. Her first teaching contract in 1943 was for $125 per month as a one-room school teacher for all eight grades in the English Settlement Graded School near Rochester. She also taught at Bullamore Forks in Kenosha County, Lake Denoon and Hoods Creek in Racine County. After earning her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1972, she taught kindergarten for Racine Unified at Stephen Bull, Caddy Vista, Bartlett, Tucker, Hoods Creek and Gifford, retiring in 1983.

Mrs. Rehberg has been an active seamstress and quilter and enjoys gardening, home décor and lake living. She and her husband spent many winters in Florida in their motorhome and enjoyed several international cruises.

Mrs. Rehberg has been a member of the Franksville and Lake Geneva Methodist churches.

She had six children: Michael (Monica) and Peggy (Jerry) McSherry of Lake Geneva; Pat (Jim) Riederer of Mount Giliad, Ohio; Jane (Dennis Bush) Rehberg of Dallas, Texas; Jule (Bill) Marks of Madison; and the late Jule Rehberg. Mrs. Rehberg has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.