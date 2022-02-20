Birthday: Razdik, 100th

Mrs. Ethel M. Razdik of Racine celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 19 with family, some of whom she hasn't seen for awhile, during a dinner hosted by her children at The Summit Restaurant.

The former Ethel M. Boudreau was born on Feb. 19, 1922, in Racine.

She was married to Joseph Razdik on Oct. 22, 1942, at St. James Catholic Church in Seattle, Wash. He died on Feb. 7, 1977.

For a short time, Mrs. Razdik worked at the Nancy Ann Doll Factory in San Francisco, Calif., in the early 1940s.

She has been a member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name) for more than 70 years.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Razdik belonged to the Pearl Harbor Survivor Association as a supporter.

She enjoys challenging puzzles, playing Dominoes, walking and shopping at the Dollar Tree. In past years she did embroidery for the family.

Mrs. Razdik has four children: Sharon (Mike) Roeschen and Joseph (Patricia) of Racine; Margaret (Loren) Clark of Mount Pleasant; and Dan (Patricia) of Oregon City, Ore. She has eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

