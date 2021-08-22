Birthday: Rather, 90th

Mrs. Joan Rather of Racine will her 90th birthday during August with family and friends.

The former Joan Polkrandt was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Oshkosh to Herbert and Florence Polkrandt. She moved to Racine in 1958.

Joan was married to Frank R. Rather on June 15, 1957, in Oshkosh. He died in 1981.

Mrs. Rather was a preschool and kindergarten teacher for the Racine Unified School District. She retired in 1996 after teaching at Goodland Elementary for 20 years. She was the membership secretary of the Racine Area Retired Educators Association.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Mrs. Rather is a member of the Sacred Journeys Spirtual Community. She was a longtime member of Christ Church United Methodist.

Mrs. Rather enjoys playing bridge and poker and doing crossword puzzles. She loves chocolate ice cream.

Mrs. Rather has two children: Julie Rather of Racine and John (Laura) of Waukesha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0