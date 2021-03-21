Birthday: Rapaelian, 100th

Georgia Rapaelian of Villa at Lincoln Park will celebrate her 100th birthday March 31. Because of the pandemic, the family is planning a drive-by parade of family and friends on April 3. On March 31, there will be a Zoom meeting with family and friends.

The former Georgia Kroes was born on March 31, 1921, in Racine.

She was employed by Interlake Steel Inc. of Racine, retiring in 1988.

Rapaelian volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and the Racine Historical Museum for many years, and enjoys playing bingo and cards.

She is a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Rapaelian has two children: Linda (Rich) Sorensen of Union Grove and Nancy (Rod) Roscizewski of Parrish, Fla. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

