Rosemary Purdy

Purdy

Mrs. Rosemary Ann Purdy of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday May 11 at a dinner in her honor at Reefpoint Brew House. An open house with family and friends will take place in July.

The former Rosemary Ann Tomasek was born on May 14, 1929, in Racine.

She was married to Francis E. Purdy on July 23, 1949, in Racine. He died on Aug. 21, 2012.

Before she was married, Mrs. Purdy worked in the office for a local OB/GYN and for Walker Manufacturing Co. for 10 years.

As a young girl, going to the beach everyday in the summer was a must, as Lake Michigan was only a few blocks away.

Mrs. Purdy enjoyed gardening, traveling, shopping, walking and attending all of the church and city festivals and activities. She was a member of a monthly card club with close friends.

Mrs. Purdy, a homemaker, is a member of St. John Nepomuk Church and the Ladies of the Knights of Columbus.

She has 10 children: Denise (Don) Sokolowski of Jupiter Fla.; Marlene (Richard) Stindle of Sun City West, Ariz.; David (Sandi) of Glendale, Ariz.; Bob of Gainesville, Fla.; Nancy (Jeff) Zanotti of Onalaska; Richard (Jennifer) of Bristol, Va.; Sandy (Butch) Beier of Woodhaven, Mich.; and John, Patty (Jim) Buchholz and Sharon (Matt) Zagar, all of Racine.

Mrs. Purdy has 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

