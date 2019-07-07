Mrs. Frances Pivek of Racine celebrated her 90th birthday July 13 at a luncheon and open house in her honor at Moose Lodge. Family and friends came from Japan, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Illinois.
The former Frances Zenner was born on July 11, 1929, in Racine.
She was married to Richard Pivek on July 1, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He died on Aug. 31, 1990.
Mrs. Pivek was employed by Hamilton Beach Co., Oster Manufacturing Co. and Astronautics Corporation of America from which she retired in 1993 after 23 years.
She enjoys playing sheepshead at various community centers and loves watching the Brewers, Bucks and Packers.
Mrs. Pivek is a lifelong member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
She has five children: Roy (Terry) of McMinnville, Ore.; Eileen (the late Charles) Whisler of Waterford; Richard Jr. (Mary) of Lisle, Ill.; and Kathleen Oetzman and Maureen (Norman) Wilson, both of Racine. Mrs. Pivek has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
