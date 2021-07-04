 Skip to main content
Birthday: Pioro, 100th
Birthday: Pioro, 100th

John S. Pioro of Caledonia will celebrate his 100th birthday July 7 with family and friends.

He was born on July 7, 1921, in Stevens Point.

John married Belvina "Belle" A. Liebe on Sept. 28, 1946, in Stevens Point. They were married for 74 years before she died on Oct. 18, 2020, at age 95.

Pioro served with the U.S. Army Air Forces.

In earlier years, he and his wife were owners of Johnnie's Deluxe Bar in Wausau. They moved to the Racine area in the early 1960s.

Pioro was employed by Goldblatts as a stationary engineer, retiring when the store closed in September of 1981.

He and his wife retired to Higden, Arkansas, for 45 years and spent their days fishing. Pioro returned to the area to be near family in 2018.

Pioro was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cribbage. He is a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and enjoys spending time with his family.

Pioro resides with his son, David of Caledonia. He also had a daughter, the late Estelle (the late Russ) Pioro-Jewett. Pioro has two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

