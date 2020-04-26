Birthday: Phillips, 90th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald E. Phillips of Mount Pleasant will celebrate his 90th birthday with his family at a later date.

Phillips was born on May 5, 1930, in Racine.

He was married to Beverly Welty on Oct. 21, 1951, in Monmouth, Ill.

Phillips retired as foundry manager after 35 years at Racine Steel Castings. Following retirement, he took courses in tax preparation and worked for various certified public accountants until his final retirement in 2018.

Phillips enjoys playing cards, spending time with his family, and watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.

He has two children: Steven (Julie) of Madison and Scott (Kristine) of Mount Pleasant. Phillips has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

