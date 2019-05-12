Try 3 months for $3
Lucille Peterson

Peterson

Mrs. Lucille Peterson of Racine will celebrate her 95th birthday today at a family dinner in her honor.

The former Lucille Rexilius was born on May 19, 1924, in Racine.

She was married to Kermit Peterson on July 29, 1956, in Racine. He died on June 17, 2006.

Mrs. Peterson was employed by Hamilton Beach Co. for 11 years and then for Motor Specialty Co. for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

She bowled for many years on various leagues. Mrs. Peterson's first love is playing sheepshead and she still plays twice a week at various community centers. She also enjoys doing her daily crossword puzzle.

Mrs. Peterson has been a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She has two children: Karen (Darryl) Edwards of Bowler and the late Richard (Pamela of Racine) Lorentsen. Mrs. Peterson has one grandson.

