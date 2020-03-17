Birthday: Petersen, 100th

Mrs. Alice Petersen of 3920 N. Green Bay Road will observe her 100th birthday March 24. It will be celebrated at a later date.

The former Alice Predny was born on March 24, 1920, in Chicago.

She was married to Helmar Petersen on Nov. 24, 1940, in Racine. He died in 1999.

Mrs. Petersen was employed as an industrial nurse at Jacobsen Manufacturing Co.

She loved to travel to Europe and took many trips to Las Vegas. Mrs. Petersen was an avid swimmer and would visit the YMCA twice weekly to do aquatic exercise until the age of 90. She still remains good friends with her fellow swimmers.

Mrs. Petersen was an extraordinary cook, always trying new recipes with desserts as her specialty. She belonged to a "birthday club" where she and her friends would meet monthly to celebrate birthdays at various restaurants around town. Playing cards with her friends was always one of her favorite things to do, meeting monthly in the back room at Infusino's.

Mrs. Petersen is a member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name).

She has two children: Dave (Debbie) of Racine and Dan (Sharla) of Austin, Texas. Mrs. Petersen has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

