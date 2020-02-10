Birthday: Pedersen, 90th

Mrs. Marion J. Pedersen celebrated her 90th birthday Feb. 4 with fellow residents and family at Oak Park Place Memory Center in Burlington.
The former Marion J. Kjell was born on Feb. 4, 1930, in Iron Mountain, Mich.
She was married to Richard Pedersen on Feb. 12, 1955, at First Methodist Church in Marinette.
Mrs. Pedersen moved to Racine in 1962.
She was employed by the City of Racine in the payroll department for 18 years, retiring on Feb. 4, 1990.
Mrs. Pedersen volunteered as a reading mother and teacher's aide at West Ridge Elementary School. She also volunteered at the American Red Cross and for Racine County United Way.
Mrs. Pedersen, a nonagenarian, enjoys crocheting.
She has three children: Jake (Kim) of Hernando, Miss.; Ron (Sue) of Burlington; and Rudi (Doug) of Auburn, Ala. Mrs. Pedersen has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.