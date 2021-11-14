Birthday: Parr, 90th

Mrs. Joyce M. Parr of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday at home with her family.

The former Joyce Andersen was born on Nov. 12, 1931, in Racine.

She was married to Robert "Bobby" Parr on March 24, 1951, in Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He died on Dec. 28, 2007.

Mrs. Parr was employed by Motor Specialty Co. and then Gettys Manufacturing for 10 years, retiring in 1987.

She enjoyed fishing and gardening. Mrs. Parr and her husband always participated in Salmon-A-Rama during the early years of the fishing contest. She loved being on their boat on Lake Michigan and loved fishing the Wolf River in the spring for the white bass run.

Mrs. Parr has two children: Penny (Jacob) Mycon and Gary, both of Racine. Mrs. Parr has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She loves people and to this day if you ask her if she wants to go fishing she will say, "Yep, I do."

