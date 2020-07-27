You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday: Palaitis, 100th
0 comments

Birthday: Palaitis, 100th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ida Palaitis

Palaitis

Mrs. Ida Palaitis of 5737 Erie St. celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 1. A car parade was held at The Woods of Caledonia and they enjoyed cake while safely distancing.

The former Ida Stahl was born on Aug. 1, 1920, in Germany. She came to the Racine area in 1962.

She was married to Adolf Palaitis in 1962 in Racine. He died in 1973.

Mrs. Palaitis retired from Rainfair Inc. in the late 1970s.

She has always enjoyed making beautiful things by hand. Whether crocheting, knitting, sewing or embroidery, Mrs. Palaitis always makes something beautiful.

She has been an active member of Racine Bible Church.

Mrs. Palaitis had one daughter, the late Ruth (Walter of Racine) Petrikat. She has two grandchildren and one late grandchild.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News