Try 1 month for 99¢
Mrs. Nora Nielsen

Nielsen

Mrs. Nora Nielsen of 8600 Corporate Drive celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 7 during a gathering of fellow residents, family and friends at her home at Racine Commons.

The former Nora Mitchell was born on Feb. 7, 1919, in Racine.

She married Allan Nielsen on Feb. 25, 1939, in Racine. He died on April 16, 2007, after 68 years of marriage.   

Mrs. Nielsen was employed by Rainfair Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1981. She was also a poll worker for many of the local elections.

Mrs. Nielsen was an enthusiastic bowler and golfer. She also enjoyed casino bus trips and bingo at Roma Lodge.

Mrs. Nielsen was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

She has three children: Marilyn (Mal) Schrubbe of Racine, Russ of Sturgeon Bay and Jim (Pat) of Racine. Mrs. Nielsen has six grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments