Birthday: Murphy, 95th

Murphy, 95th

Mrs. Lorraine M. Murphy of Racine celebrated her 95th birthday with family and friends June 4 at Home Harbor of Racine where she resides.

The former Lorraine M. Wirry was born on June 3, 1927, in Racine.

She was married to John E. Murphy on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. They have been married 71 years.

Mrs. Murphy was employed by Resurrection Hospital in Chicago for five years, retiring in 1987. After retiring, she and her husband moved back to Racine after living in Illinois for about 30 years. Mrs. Murphy was active in the Garden Club and St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Skokie.

Mrs. Murphy is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was part of the human concerns group.

She enjoyed gardening and is a life member of the Racine Garden Club. Mrs. Murphy served on its Board of Directors and was awarded the VIP Golden Trowel Award.

She also enjoyed sailing and is a member of the Racine Yacht Club. Mrs. Murphy was a volunteer ward clerk at All Saints Hospital and a St. Vincent de Paul food panty volunteer.

She has two children: Dr. Joanne (David) Murphy-Ullrich of Birmingham, Ala., and Dr. Kevin (Lynne) of Baltimore, M.D. Mrs. Murphy has five grandchildren.

