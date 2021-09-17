Birthday: Murphy, 90th

Mr. Dean Murphy of Racine will be celebrating his 90th birthday with family at Primrose Senior Living on Sept. 26.

Murphy was born on Sept. 27, 1931, in La Crosse. He moved to Racine in 1959.

He was married to Mary Muth on May 9, 1953, in La Crosse. Murphy met Muth in the cello section of the La Crosse symphony. She died on Nov. 19, 2011.

Murphy was employed at RUSD as an elementary music teacher from 1959 to 1972. He then worked as an instrumental repairman from 1972 to 2008. He was also a church choir director and directed the Kiwanis Youth Symphony for many years. Music was his life!

In his early years, Murphy marched with the Boys of 76 drum and bugle corporation. He played the cello.

Murphy is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church.

He has four daughters: Barbara (Daniel) Drew, Catherine Ackley, Deanne (Paul) Oberst, all of Racine and Colleen of Beloit. He also has 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

