Birthday: Moyer, 90th

James E. Moyer of Yorkville will celebrate his 90th birthday during a special gathering with family Feb. 29.

Moyer was born on Feb. 26, 1930, in Yorkville.

He was married to the former Sandra Beltz on July 15, 1988, in Yorkville.

Moyer served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a lifelong hog and grain farmer in Yorkville and still enjoys living on the farm.

Moyer served his community throughout his life including 16 years as a Yorkville School Board member, 34 years on the Yorkville Town Board and for 26 years he served as a member of the Farmers Cooperative Elevator/Farmers Grain & Supply Board of Directors.

Moyer likes traveling and dining out, and playing cards (sheepshead) each week with friends. Every September he enjoys demonstrating his antique threshing machine at Fall Harvest Days in Union Grove.

Moyer has been a lifelong member of Yorkville Methodist Church and has sung in the choir for 60 years.

He has four children: Vicki (Bob) Taylor of Pewaukee; Jan (Thomas) O’Brien of Lititz, Pa.; David (Julie) of Yorkville; and Julie (Gary) Rossman of Yorkville.

Together with his wife Sandra they have 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

